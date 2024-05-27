Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek man they say ‘scooped’ up toddler at park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect who reportedly grabbed a toddler a park on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly try to take a girl from a park in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough police say around noon a mother and her toddler were in a south-end park in the area of Lock and McKellar streets when a man engaged in conversation. He reportedly then began to follow the pair.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say a few minutes later he “scooped up the girl” and started walking to the parking lot.

The mother began yelling, prompting another man and a woman nearby to confront the suspect. The man put the girl down and left the area and was last seen walking north toward Lansdowne Street.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as being 65 to 70 years old with a thin build and short grey and white hair. He was wearing a blue and grey plaid button-up short-sleeved shirt, and oversized khaki cargo pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking to speak with the man and woman who intervened and with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices