U of T protesters don’t plan to pack up, will hold rally at eviction deadline

Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. today.

Instead, protest organizers say they will hold a rally at that time alongside the Ontario Federation of Labour in an effort to force the school to meet their demands.

University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters don’t comply.

The two sides held a meeting on Sunday afternoon, during which protesters presented what they described as a counter-offer calling on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

They’re also asking the school to establish and let them be part of a joint working group examining private investments, as well as cut ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.

Neither protesters nor the university have publicly commented on the outcome of the meeting.