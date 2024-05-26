Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna hosts annual Firesmart Family Day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
West Kelowna firefighters set up a demonstration at Firehall 31 on Saturday to show quickly cedar trees can catch fire. View image in full screen
West Kelowna firefighters set up a demonstration at Firehall 31 on Saturday to show quickly cedar trees can catch fire. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters in West Kelowna opened the doors to visitors at one of their firehalls Saturday to mark Firesmart Family Day.

Local crews hosted games and activities at Firehall 31, including a dramatic demonstration of how quickly cedar trees can catch fire,

Fire chief Jason Brolund said the annual day allows the public “to see a little more” of what firefighters do, along with spreading the message about what the public can do to protect their homes from wildfires.

Click to play video: 'New firetruck for Station 7 in Kelowna'
New firetruck for Station 7 in Kelowna

“It’s great to see the kids, but what we’re really hoping is that parents leave here with a firesmart message, things they can be doing to protect their home,” Brolund said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our community really understands the fire risks that we face, especially following what happened last year (with the McDougall Creek wildfire).

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“But the one thing we did learn is that firesmart works. There are simple things people can do around their homes to make them more resilient to wildfires. And this is about getting that message out.”

Tips on firesmarting your property are available online at FireSmartBC.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices