Calgary Black Film Festival champions diverse voices

The Calgary Black Film Festival (CBFF) is underway, starting with a premiere at the Globe Theatre, showcasing Manuela Dalle’s Dancing in A-Yard.

The festival is in its fourth year, and started as an online-only event hoping to amplify the voices of Afro-descendants.

This year there are 35 films, panels and workshops, showcasing the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds.

In addition to the films, there is a free CBFF market happening on Saturday, featuring panel discussions and workshops with industry professionals.

A full lineup of events is available the CBFF’s website.