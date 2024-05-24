Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Black Film Festival champions diverse voices

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Filmmakers across Canada in town for Calgary Black Film Festival'
Filmmakers across Canada in town for Calgary Black Film Festival
WATCH: The Calgary Black Film Festival is celebrating its fourth year. Joelle Tomlinson caught up with some of the coordinators ahead of the premiere.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Black Film Festival (CBFF) is underway, starting with a premiere at the Globe Theatre, showcasing Manuela Dalle’s Dancing in A-Yard.

The festival is in its fourth year, and started as an online-only event hoping to amplify the voices of Afro-descendants.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This year there are 35 films, panels and workshops, showcasing the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds.

Trending Now

In addition to the films, there is a free CBFF market happening on Saturday, featuring panel discussions and workshops with industry professionals.

A full lineup of events is available the CBFF’s website.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices