Canada

‘I truly have lived a wonderful life’: B.C. mayor to step down after ALS diagnosis

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. mayor stepping down after ALS diagnosis'
B.C. mayor stepping down after ALS diagnosis
The long-time mayor of Sun Peaks is stepping down due to a medical condition he has been diagnosed with. Al Raine announced he will be stepping down as Sun Peaks mayor due to a rare form of ALS, called Bulbar ALS.
The longtime mayor of Sun Peaks is stepping down due to a medical condition.

Al Raine announced he will be leaving his role due to a rare form of ALS called bulbar ALS.

“Presently, I am not suffering and other than my weak voice and deteriorating speech, I am fine,” he said in a letter to the public.

“Swallowing is restricted a little but still okay. I will be meeting with some specialists over the next few weeks, and I am hopeful that they will outline what to expect next in the coming months.”

Raine said the long-term outlook is “not good” and over the next few months he will be working closely with staff and council members for a smooth transition as he steps down from his role.

“I can accept my fate as I truly have lived a wonderful life and at 82, one is close to reaching the end. Enjoyed a wonderful winter skiing this year, 130+ days and no signs of weakness while skiing.  I hope to enjoy some tennis this summer,” he said.

The mayor said he has started to have difficulty with controlling emotions when in face-to-face discussions, which is a side effect of his condition.

Raine requests that if he is seen in public, to please have no sad facial expressions or sympathy wishes as it could trigger him.

Trending Now

He said if people want to talk, to have “normal day-to-day discussions.” He said he is also available by email.

Raine has led the mountain resort community of Sun Peaks since 2010, and is the husband of Olympian and former senator Nancy Green.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Sun Peaks hosts annual tradition'
This Is BC: Sun Peaks hosts annual tradition
