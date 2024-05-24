Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

STM investigates ‘dangerous’ online video stunts inside metro cars

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Montreal's transit agency is ramping up security after videos surfaced online showing teenagers behind the control panels of metro cars. The online trend, authorities say, is "dangerous." Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
A concerning online trend has Montreal’s transit authority ramping up its security and vigilance after videos show teens behind the control panel of metro cars while in service.

The STM says it is investigating after videos circulating on TikTok show thrill seekers breaking into the rear operator cabin where the car control panel is found.

Anonymous urban explorer, under the handle mtl.Urbexx, has posted at least two videos online performing the illegal stunt. The videos have amassed thousands of views.

Able to move in both directions, Montreal metro trains have two operator cabins, one at each end.

However, STM officials say only the cabin at the front of the train is occupied by a driver when in service.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

This also means only one control panel is functional at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains unclear how the adrenaline junkies managed to enter the cabins that are supposed to be locked at all times, according to Amélie Régis spokesperson for the metro service.

“These people are taking an enormous risk. The STM finds these acts deplorable and extremely dangerous,” Régis said.

Each incident is reported to police but officials did not say how many have occurred.

Fearing an increase in popularity, the STM says it is aware of the phenomenon and is monitoring the situation closely, notifying staff and its over 170 security constables to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“The security measures implemented in the metro network are varied and include detection equipment in tunnels, some 2,000 surveillance cameras, as well as permanent monitoring of metro employees,” Regis said.

