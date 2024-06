Send this page to someone via email

There’s a heavy police presence on Highway 97 in the aftermath of what appears to be a serious crash.

Two vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash just north of the Kelowna, B.C., airport that brought traffic heading toward Lake Country to a crawl.

It’s unknown whether there were any injuries in the crash. DriveBC said drivers should expect delays.

📡#BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident affecting northbound traffic at Old Vernon Rd in #Kelowna. Crews en route. Drive with caution in the area and expect major delays. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 12, 2024