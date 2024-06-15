Menu

Tragic bear deaths have B.C. urging motorists to drive safely, be aware of wildlife

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 1:30 pm
If you’re planning to hit the road this summer and explore beautiful B.C., wildlife conservationists and traffic experts are reminding motorists to drive cautiously and obey speed limits.
As locals and tourists plan their summer road trips to explore beautiful British Columbia, wildlife conservationists and traffic experts remind motorists to drive cautiously, obey speed limits and beware of animals.

The reminder comes after a rare white grizzly and her two cubs were killed in separate vehicle collisions in Yoho National Park earlier this month.

Officials warn wildlife encounters on the road can happen anywhere.

“B.C. drivers can expect to see and potentially have a collision with wildlife anywhere, anytime,” said Trace Acres of Road Safety at Work.

For example, a car collided with a deer that was trying to cross busy Highway 97 near the bridge in West Kelowna last weekend.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Wildlife collisions, officials say, can be catastrophic for the animals as well as for drivers and their families.

“It can impact you or a loved one,” said Jadzia Porter of Wildlife Collision Prevention, “or even have someone killed in a vehicle collision.”

According to ICBC statistics, there are more than 11,000 crashes involving animals every year, with an average of 800 people injured and four killed.

The financial cost of this animal collision carnage is large. The most recent statistic shows ICBC paid out $41 million in animal collision claims in 2013.

Currently, the province has more than 500 kilometres of wildlife fencing along major highways plus 20 wildlife overpasses and 20 underpasses.

B.C. will spend more than $6 million in 2024  to mitigate vehicle collisions with wildlife.

“It’s a problem for us,” said Mark Traverso of the Ministry of Transportation. “Safety is our mandate, keeping drivers safe.”

Drivers are urged to prioritize safety when they’re behind the wheel.

“Stay off the phone. Don’t be distracted and keep your eyes on the road,” said Acres. “Especially when you see wildlife signs; make sure that you’re looking around, that you are present and you are paying attention because wildlife can jump out onto the road at any time.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

