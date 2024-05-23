Calgary car collectors hold toy drive for young cancer patients: ‘So cool’

Send this page to someone via email

Some Calgarians with some pretty cool cars are revving up for something special this weekend.

They’re getting in gear to support kids fighting cancer.

Members of the Muscle Car Cruisers of Alberta (MCCA) are hosting their 5th annual toy drive on Sunday May 26.

Organizers of the event are inviting members of the public to join them to check out their eye-catching vehicles and support their effort.

“All people have to do is bring a brand-new unwrapped toy and they’re in,” MCCA founder Tracy Forsyth-Lundy said.

MCCA will be turning over the donated toys to the Kids Cancer Care (KCC) organization and to the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH).

“That’s the best part of owning these cars,” Forsyth-Lundy said. “We use these cars for good.”

Among the MCCA members putting their vehicles on display is a Calgary family that knows first-hand the benefits of this kind of support.

Aurora Aguilar, 13, has been receiving cancer treatment at the ACH.

“She was diagnosed with leukemia March 4th of 2023,” Aurora’s mother Maria Aguilar said. “and that was the beginning of this crazy journey that our poor girl has been through.”

Aurora has spent months undergoing chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.

“She’s a tough warrior and she fought through it,” father Tony Aguilar said. “She’s still fighting and by the grace of God we’re winning this battle, with the help of everyone at the Children’s Hospital.”

About 150 car enthusiasts are bringing their vehicles to the MCCA toy drive.

“I found it so cool that there was this group of people that were willing to turn a hobby, these cars that they love and enjoy so much, into something that could help kids that are going through a rough time,” Aurora Aguilar said. “And I just love that.”

The toy drive also provides a chance for all ACH patients and their families to check out the MCCA vehicles.

“We drive by the Children’s Hospital, so that the kids that can’t come and see us, we go to them,” Forsyth-Lundy said.

The MCCA toy drive takes place between 10 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday May 26 in the parking lot on the west side of McMahon Stadium.

Aurora Aguilar knows what a big boost the toys can bring for kids fighting cancer.

“It’s just like this little spark of joy that can change so much in a person’s day.”