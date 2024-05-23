Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

5 teens arrested in Waterloo after gun flashed from inside vehicle: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
A group of teens were arrested on Tuesday after a firearm was spotted in a vehicle driving around Waterloo on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around University Avenue and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. after getting a call on the issue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say a resident said that a gun was pointed from the vehicle several times as it was cruising around the area.

Officers soon caught up with the vehicle near Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive.

The officers searched the vehicle where they found three airsoft guns inside.

Police say five teens were arrested and “criminally warned for weapons-related offences and released without charges.”

