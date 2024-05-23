5 teens arrested in Waterloo after gun flashed from inside vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A group of teens were arrested on Tuesday after a firearm was spotted in a vehicle driving around Waterloo on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around University Avenue and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. after getting a call on the issue.

Police say a resident said that a gun was pointed from the vehicle several times as it was cruising around the area.

Officers soon caught up with the vehicle near Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive.

The officers searched the vehicle where they found three airsoft guns inside.

Police say five teens were arrested and “criminally warned for weapons-related offences and released without charges.”