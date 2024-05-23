Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

West Vancouver standoff ends with charges in suspected intimate partner assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 12:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police arrest man after standoff in British Properties'
West Vancouver police arrest man after standoff in British Properties
A man has been arrested at a West Vancouver home after a reported assault. West Vancouver police said it received multiple calls Tuesday night after residents saw a woman in distress with injuries.
Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the heavy police presence in West Vancouver’s British Properties on Wednesday.

West Vancouver police said it received multiple calls Tuesday night after residents saw an injured woman in distress.

Officers arrived at a home on King Georges Way shortly after and found the woman.

It was quickly determined the woman was a victim of a serious assault. Investigators believe her intimate partner was responsible as both were staying at the home, which was being used as a short-term rental.

The home was then “contained” by police as the woman’s partner was believed to be inside. Police said he was a parolee from Ontario, and had a history of violence and possession of guns.

Police said the suspect was seen inside the home, brandishing a large knife.

A stand-off then took place for hours as officers worked to negotiate a safe arrest.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect surrendered to police.

Click to play video: 'Dog struck and killed by dump truck at North Vancouver intersection'
Dog struck and killed by dump truck at North Vancouver intersection

West Vancouver police have not named the suspect but did confirm the man has been charged with assault, assault by choking and possession of a weapon.

The suspect was remanded in custody until his next court date on May 24.

“This was a serious and dynamic investigation for us with a lot of moving parts,” said West Vancouver police Sgt. Chris Bigland.

“Intimate Partner Violence is a serious criminal offence with significantly different dynamics than other crimes.

“This event’s inclusion of a history of violence, drug and alcohol consumption and the possibility of firearms in a residential community required a thorough and calculated response.”

According to B.C.’s court services online portal, Tyrell Evans has been charged in relation to the case.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area. Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

