Daughter of Lumby homicide victim fears for her safety, five weeks after mother’s death

Selina Stefanski’s entire world changed last month when her mother’s life was tragically cut short.

“Every day I start to fully understand the fact that she won’t be here anymore, a bit more and more and more,” Stefanski told Global News.

The 16-year-old along with her nine-year-old brother have been left to grieve their mother, Tatjana Stefanski, 44, of Lumby.

“She was a very kind woman. She always put people before herself, and she put her family before herself too,” Stefanski said.

According to police, the Lumby resident was last seen with her ex-husband on April 13.

Her body was found the next day on the outskirts of town.

A man was arrested in the area, but was released a short time later. However, more than five weeks later, no charges have been laid and no suspect has been named, leaving the family living in hiding and fear.

“I’d like to see the person who did this put behind bars so I can continue living my life, so I’m not in constant worry or fear,”Stefanski said. “I’m very nervous out in public, out in town, out in the city, at my house, anywhere we go.”

Tatjana Stefanski’s partner Jason Gaudreault echoed the sentiment.

“(We’re) always looking over our shoulders,” he said. “It’s not a good feeling.”

He added that it’s been a long and exhausting five weeks waiting for some type of closure.

“It’s just baffling. We have no more words, we have no more words. We haven’t even had a chance to grieve properly,” Gaudreault said. “I look at my phone and (wonder) did I get a message from Major Crimes Unit or what is going on and there is nothing, there’s nothing…we’re praying for that day.”

Cpl. James Grandy with the RCMP’s Southeast District said on Tuesday there were no further updates to be made about the ongoing investigation.

The family doesn’t hold any ill will towards police, saying they are working within the law but it’s those catch-and-release laws they so desperately want to see changed in honour of their slain loved one.

“I definitely do want to fight for change. I think it’s right not only for us but for any other victims,” Stefanski said.

For now, the family is taking it day by day, and thanking the community for the outpouring of support.

“I feel very supported living in Lumby,” Stefanski said. “The community here is amazing. They have helped us in so many ways.”

The younger Stefanski said she’ll always remember her mom for her big and kind heart.

“She was genuinely the best mother I could have asked for,” she said.

