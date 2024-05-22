London Knights get big fan sendoff for Memorial Cup championship

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of London Knights fans showed up at Budweiser Gardens on Wednesday afternoon to cheer on their team as they headed to Saginaw, Mich. for the Memorial Cup Championship.

The Knights clinched a championship berth with their OHL win last week. That marks their fifth J Ross Robertson cup win, and the sixth time the Knights have made it to the Memorial Cup, all in the last two decades.

London has won the cup twice, once in 2005 and once in 2016.

As the Knights packed up for their trip to the States, fans waited in the back parking lot to glimpse their favourite hockey team.

View image in full screen Dozens of fans lined up in the back lot of Budweiser Gardens to send their favourite team off. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

Sav Neth, the president of the London Knights Fan Club, says it was great to see such a turnout.

“Seeing all these fans out here, and we got a big crowd going to Saginaw as well,” Nath said Wednesday. “We’re looking to do some Knights fan stuff while in Saginaw, starting to get some viewing parties here in London. The energy’s happening, the vibe is good, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Neth says he plans on heading to Saginaw with his son to watch the games.

“I’m gonna go extra, extra big, we’re gonna go green, mean, and hopefully get on some TV screens.”

In addition, Neth was able to secure more than 100 tickets for fan club members to go to the now sold-out Knights games in Saginaw.

“We have a great group, we call them Knights of the Round Table, and we just buy tickets for the fans that don’t have the opportunity or the means,” Neth said. “Sitting together as a group, it makes us cheer louder, brings that family environment. That’s what this organization is about, big family.”

Local fans consider the Knights a favourite for the cup, having come off a dominant 16-2 OHL playoff run.

“Every other team who’s there is there for a reason,” says long-time fan Mike Hendricks. “Will it be easy? No. Can (the Knights) do it? Absolutely. This team is one of the best in the country. Hopefully they can take it to the next level with a Memorial Cup on the resume.”

Another fan, nine-year-old Callie Haugh, says the team is the best around.

“They’re a really good team, they’re a good team to watch. I like Isaiah Geroge because he’s a really good defenceman.”

When asked if the Knights had a chance at the Memorial Cup, Haugh had a simple answer. “Yeah, definitely!”

The Knights play their first game of the four-team round robin against the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this Saturday at 4 p.m.

Following that, the Knights play the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. and then host Saginaw Spirit on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Championship game is set for June 2, at 7 p.m.