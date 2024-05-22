Menu

Canada

Elks select defensive lineman Antonio Alfano in CFL supplemental draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks prepare to honour alumni ahead of 75th season'
Edmonton Elks prepare to honour alumni ahead of 75th season
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 25, 2024) The Edmonton Elks are reflecting on the legacy of the club’s 14 Grey Cup wins as they prepare to begin their 75th season. As Sarah Ryan reports, the team hopes to get back to its winning ways, after repeatedly missing the playoffs – Mar 25, 2024
The Edmonton Elks selected Antonio Alfano, a defensive tackle from Lackawana College, in the CFL supplemental draft Tuesday.

Alfano was the only player selected. By taking Alfano, the Elks forfeited their eighth-round pick in the 2025 CFL draft.

The supplemental draft is for players who weren’t declared as Canadians in time for the CFL draft, which this year was held April 30. Edmonton opened the ’24 draft by taking Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko with the No. 1 selection.

The six-foot-four, 285-pound Alfano is from New Jersey but qualified as a national player because his mother is from Toronto. He had 14 tackles (eight for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble in five games at Lackawana College last year.

Alfano also had stops at Alabama (2019), Colorado (2020), and Independence Community College (2021).

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks 1st-overall draft pick Joel Dublanko ready to make an impact'
Edmonton Elks 1st-overall draft pick Joel Dublanko ready to make an impact
© 2024 The Canadian Press

