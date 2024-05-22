Elks select defensive lineman Antonio Alfano in CFL supplemental draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks selected Antonio Alfano, a defensive tackle from Lackawana College, in the CFL supplemental draft Tuesday.

Alfano was the only player selected. By taking Alfano, the Elks forfeited their eighth-round pick in the 2025 CFL draft.

The supplemental draft is for players who weren’t declared as Canadians in time for the CFL draft, which this year was held April 30. Edmonton opened the ’24 draft by taking Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko with the No. 1 selection.

The six-foot-four, 285-pound Alfano is from New Jersey but qualified as a national player because his mother is from Toronto. He had 14 tackles (eight for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble in five games at Lackawana College last year.

Alfano also had stops at Alabama (2019), Colorado (2020), and Independence Community College (2021).