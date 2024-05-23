Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation releases new tentative agreement details

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) released the details of a new tentative deal on Thursday, sounding optimistic about what it promises for teachers.

“The STF Executive believes this tentative agreement makes important steps forward on the most pressing issues facing Saskatchewan teachers, students and families, including class complexity,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in a release on Thursday.

The government announced on Friday that a tentative deal had been reached between the bargaining committees.

“The tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan,” the release said.

The three-year agreement includes:

An accountability framework signed by all parties and attached to the Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement as a Memorandum of Understanding.

An additional $18 million per year to address classroom complexity added to the Multi-Year Funding Agreement.

The creation of task force on classroom complexity, allowing teachers, parents and students to report on classroom complexity.

A policy table on violence-free classrooms.

The agreement also includes three per cent salary increases for teachers for the next two years and a two per cent increase in the third year.

“The tentative agreement also includes provisions on the Supplemental Employment Benefits Plan, grievance procedures, principals and vice-principals, and a Truth and Reconciliation preamble,” the release stated.

The new offer is being presented to members of the STF and votes will be cast on May 29 and May 30.

Last week, Becotte said she noticed a considerable change in attitude from the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) during bargaining.

“This has not been an easy process for anyone involved, but we have arrived at a mutually acceptable agreement that will begin to respond to student’s needs,” Becotte said.

She said she and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill have acknowledged that challenges with classroom complexity won’t be solved in one budget cycle or one collective agreement.

“In any tentative agreement there are going to be points that both sides maybe aren’t necessarily satisfied with,” Becotte said. “But we did see that there had been sufficient movement (from the GTBC) to be able to endorse this and recommend it to our members.”

Bargaining talks resumed after overwhelmingly rejected what the government called its “final offer.”

Teachers also voted 95 per cent in favour of renewed job sanctions if necessary.