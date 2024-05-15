Sask. teachers union resumes bargaining Wednesday, begins vote on new sanctions mandate

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announced it is sitting at the bargaining table Wednesday and Thursday to continue negotiating a new collective agreement with the province.

STF members also began voting Wednesday morning on a new mandate so the union can implement job action beyond the current school year, given that the existing mandate expires on June 30. Voting will continue on Thursday.

1:16 Future of Saskatchewan school year in province’s hands: STF president

STF said last week that no sanctions will be imposed during bargaining but said talks could continue into the next school year.

Story continues below advertisement

If the mandate is approved by teachers, it would be in effect until an agreement is reached between the two parties.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bargaining talks resumed after 90 per cent of STF voters opposed the province’s final offer put forward by the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee last week.

The three-year agreement offered by the province included salary increases of three per cent in year one, three per cent in year two and two per cent in year three, with retroactive pay to September 2023. It also made reference to an accountability framework outlined in a memorandum of understanding on classroom supports.

Becotte said the government needs to provide a new mandate that includes classroom complexity and said binding arbitration could help solve the dispute.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill called the result of the vote disappointing and said he thinks the government has proved its dedication to education through its most recent budget promises and the multi-year funding agreement.

Both parties participated in informal talks on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in their return to the table.

Becotte said STF will not be addressing the media or commenting on the situation while in talks with the province. STF said an update on the result of the sanctions mandate vote will be given Thursday evening.