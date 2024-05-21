Ja Rule, Ludacris, Metric coming to Edmonton’s KDays stage in 2024

If the early-2000s era of hip hop features the songs that make you most likely to move on the dance floor, you may want to mosey over to Edmonton this summer when some of the genre’s biggest names from 20 years ago perform at the city’s annual multi-day exhibition.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Explore Edmonton announced that rappers Ludacris and Ja Rule are among the headliners at this July’s KDays Music Fest.
The complete list of performers will appeal to music lovers who enjoy a number of different genres.
Also taking to the stage at KDays in 2024 will be Canadian indie rockers Metric, country group High Valley, pop punkers Simple Plan and more.
This year’s KDays festival runs from July 19 to July 28.
“Much like last year, the goal of KDays Music Fest is to offer a variety of genres and artists that appeal to several different audiences,” Explore Edmonton said, noting the organization is “proud that the majority of bands headlining this year are homegrown Canadian talent.”
You can view more details about musical performers appearing at KDays below.
July 19: Amanda Marshall
July 20: Theory of a Deadman
July 21: K’Naan
July 22: Metric
July 23: Down With Webster
July 24: Simple Plan
July 25: Death from Above 1979
July 26: Ja Rule
July 27: High Valley
July 28: Ludacris
Explore Edmonton said all performers can be seen by purchasing a gate admission to KDays ahead of time or on the day of the actual event.
“In 2024, KDays Music Fest will be offering specialty options to get closer to the music with Front and Centre Fan Zone tickets, as well as KDays Music Lounge tickets,” Explore Edmonton said. “Pre-sale tickets for those specialty areas will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21.”
The destination marketing organization said Front and Centre Fan Zone tickets include access to private bars restrooms and general admission to the grounds while the KDays Music Lounge allows people to enjoy concerts “like a VIP from the comfort of our exclusive and intimate KDays Music Lounge — an elevated platform with access to private washrooms, delicious catered food and a cash bar.”
Music lounge tickets also include general admission access to the KDays grounds.
