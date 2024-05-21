Menu

Crime

Man found atop construction crane at downtown library site: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 21, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man was arrested after he was seen climbing a crane at a construction site. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man was arrested after he was seen climbing a crane at a construction site. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Someone decided that he wanted to get a good view of downtown Guelph and is now facing charges.

An alarm company notified Guelph police around 8 p.m. Monday about a break-in at the site of the new downtown library.

Officers went to the site off Baker Street where they discovered a man on top of an eight-storey tall crane.

Investigators say after two hours of negotiating, the man climbed down the crane and was arrested.

There were no reports of injuries.

A 49-year-old man from Guelph will be in a Guelph courtroom on July 2.

