Man found atop construction crane at downtown library site: Guelph police

Someone decided that he wanted to get a good view of downtown Guelph and is now facing charges.

An alarm company notified Guelph police around 8 p.m. Monday about a break-in at the site of the new downtown library.

Officers went to the site off Baker Street where they discovered a man on top of an eight-storey tall crane.

Investigators say after two hours of negotiating, the man climbed down the crane and was arrested.

There were no reports of injuries.

A 49-year-old man from Guelph will be in a Guelph courtroom on July 2.