Spring snow expected on B.C. mountain passes

Snow is expected to return to B.C. mountain passes throughout Tuesday night, Environment Canada says.

On the Coquihalla Highway, Allison Pass, Okanagan Connector and Kootenay Pass between, two and four centimetres of snow should fall by Wednesday morning, though more is possible in some areas as well.

“An upper trough of low pressure will bring a cooler airmass to the southern BC Interior in the next couple of days,” the weather alert reads.

“Snow levels will drop below the passes for most high elevation travellers routes tonight and snowfall can be expected through Wednesday morning. Snow level is forecast to rise above the mountain passes Wednesday afternoon.”