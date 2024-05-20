Menu

Canada

Bystanders save driver and passenger from submerged car in Sarnia, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 20, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Photos of the car at Sarnia Bay. Bystanders who saw the car plunge into the water jumped in and rescued the two people inside the vehicle.
Photos of the car at Sarnia Bay. Bystanders who saw the car plunge into the water jumped in and rescued the two people inside the vehicle. Sarnia police/Provided
Sarnia, Ont., police say bystanders rescued two people after a car drove off the boardwalk and into the water.

Police say officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday about a car that drove into the Sarnia Bay.

Police say it appears to be accidental, caused by the driver accidentally using the gas pedal instead of the brake, which caused the car to break through the guard rail along the boardwalk and into the bay.

Two bystanders jumped into the water and both occupants of the car were helped to shore by other bystanders who came to help as well.

Police say the pair was examined by paramedics and although clearly shaken, they were not injured.

A tow company has been contacted to remove the submerged car from the water.

The Sarnia City Works department has been contacted to repair the guard rail.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say no charges are anticipated.

