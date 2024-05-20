SIRT investigating ‘serious incident’ in Regina

See more sharing options

Police in Regina have asked the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team to investigate what police are calling a “serious incident” on Sunday.

According to a release, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Garry Street and involved the Regina Police Services special weapons and tactics team.

Police have not provided further details. Global News will provide more information as it becomes available.