SIRT investigating ‘serious incident’ in Regina

Police in Regina have asked the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team to investigate what police are calling a “serious incident” on Sunday.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
According to a release, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Garry Street and involved the Regina Police Services special weapons and tactics team.
Trending Now
Police have not provided further details. Global News will provide more information as it becomes available.
More on Crime
- American believed to be serial killer behind deaths of 4 young Calgarians: RCMP
- Refuse a breath test? What Ontario drivers should know under new police mandate
- Hells Angels promote clubhouse just outside Peterborough. Ontario police are watching
- Canadian man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets 30 years in prison
Comments