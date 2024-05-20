Menu

Crime

SIRT investigating ‘serious incident’ in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 1:32 pm
The Regina SWAT Team were on scene at a 'serious incident' on Garry Street on Sunday. The Saskatchewan SIRT is investigating the incident. View image in full screen
The Regina SWAT Team were on scene at a 'serious incident' on Garry Street on Sunday. The Saskatchewan SIRT is investigating the incident. Moosa Imran / Global Regina
Police in Regina have asked the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team to investigate what police are calling a “serious incident” on Sunday.

According to a release, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Garry Street and involved the Regina Police Services special weapons and tactics team.

Police have not provided further details. Global News will provide more information as it becomes available.

More on Crime
