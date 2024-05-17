Premier Scott Moe appoints new advanced education minister

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan will have a new advanced education minister, as premier Scott Moe shuffles his cabinet ahead of a fall election.

Colleen Young has been appointed Minister of Advanced Education. Saskatoon Northwest MLA Gordon Wyant previously held the position.

“Minister Wyant recently asked to step away from his cabinet duties,” Moe said. “He has been an effective and compassionate voice in our cabinet and I thank him for his service and friendship.”

“Colleen Young will be a strong minister with experience in this area, having served on the University of Saskatchewan Senate before her election to the legislature.”

Colleen Young has been appointed as the advanced education minister. Credit: Government of Saskatchewan

Colleen was first elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in a November 2014 by-election for the Constituency of Lloydminster. She was re-elected in 2016 and 2020 Provincial General Elections.

“I am honoured,” Young said Friday. “I was surprised but I am very happy and honoured to serve in any position the Premier asks of me.”

Young was sworn in as Minister at a ceremony and is entering Cabinet for the first time.

All other cabinet appointments remain unchanged. Wyant will remain as an MLA.

— More info to come.