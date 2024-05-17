Kitchener man in trauma centre after trike motorcycle and minivan collide: OPP

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a trike motorcycle.

The collision occurred Thursday night on Wellington Road 21 west of Elora.

Emergency crews arrived to find a trike motorcycle and a minivan had collided.

OPP investigators say the lone occupant of the trike, identified as a 67-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

They say they are trying to determine the cause of the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.