Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kitchener man in trauma centre after trike motorcycle and minivan collide: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 17, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
OPP are investigation a crash involving a minivan and a trike motorcycle. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a trike motorcycle.

The collision occurred Thursday night on Wellington Road 21 west of Elora.

Emergency crews arrived to find a trike motorcycle and a minivan had collided.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

OPP investigators say the lone occupant of the trike, identified as a 67-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

No other injuries were reported.

They say they are trying to determine the cause of the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices