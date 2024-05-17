Menu

Share



Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Headline link
Politics

Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, left, and MP Serge Cormier look on during an announcement at Marguerite-Bourgeoys School in Caraquet, N.B., on Thursday. The prime minister later flew to Winnipeg, where he is scheduled to visit a school Friday. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, left, and MP Serge Cormier look on during an announcement at Marguerite-Bourgeoys School in Caraquet, N.B., on Thursday. The prime minister later flew to Winnipeg, where he is scheduled to visit a school Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a school in Winnipeg on Friday to promote his government’s school nutrition program.

The government’s spring budget included a promise to develop a national plan to provide meals to 400,000 more kids across the country.

The cost is estimated at $1 billion over five years.

Manitoba’s NDP government has promised $30 million for school meal programs this year.

Manitoba’s $30M commitment to school nutrition welcomed by local school divisions

The prime minister spoke to Liberal supporters Thursday night at a party fundraiser. He touted his government’s spending plans, including new dental care, expanded child care and coverage for insulin.

Despite ongoing deficits, he said Canada’s fiscal situation is better than that of other large developed countries.

“Our focus as a government has always been understanding that confident countries invest in themselves, invest in their people,” Trudeau told dozens of supporters at a downtown hotel.

“And that’s why we continue to put the strongest balance sheet in the G7 in service of Canadians.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

