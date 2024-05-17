Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a school in Winnipeg on Friday to promote his government’s school nutrition program.

The government’s spring budget included a promise to develop a national plan to provide meals to 400,000 more kids across the country.

The cost is estimated at $1 billion over five years.

Manitoba’s NDP government has promised $30 million for school meal programs this year.

2:20 Manitoba’s $30M commitment to school nutrition welcomed by local school divisions

The prime minister spoke to Liberal supporters Thursday night at a party fundraiser. He touted his government’s spending plans, including new dental care, expanded child care and coverage for insulin.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite ongoing deficits, he said Canada’s fiscal situation is better than that of other large developed countries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our focus as a government has always been understanding that confident countries invest in themselves, invest in their people,” Trudeau told dozens of supporters at a downtown hotel.

“And that’s why we continue to put the strongest balance sheet in the G7 in service of Canadians.”