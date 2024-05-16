Peachland Art Group prepares for annual showcase and sale

Send this page to someone via email

Every brushstroke is swirled with paint and surrounded by conversation at the Peachland Art Group’s weekly meet-ups.

“It’s a fabulous group for encouraging young painters and yet there are lots of challenges. We have lots of workshops so even the most prolific artists can learn something, and it is also a fabulous social opportunity,” said Launna Vinnedge who has been a member of the group since 2016.

For more than 60 years, the art group has been painting, sculpting and drawing together, with the 52 current members learning from each other.

“It’s just a friendly group,” said Deborah Livingstone, who is president of the Arts Council in Peachland and has been a member of the art group since 2005.

“If you want assistance, or if you want to paint on your own, that’s fine, too. We have beginners, maybe intermediate painters and then we have people who would probably be considered professional.”

Story continues below advertisement

Local historian Richard Smith has been a member of the group for 15 years, and he’s painting a piece of forgotten history.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I am doing water colours. I am doing the old Flume that used to take the water from Brenda Lake about 20 miles up in the hills to Greata Ranch, which is now a winery,” said Smith

One of the newer members, Emilia Sima, has been a part of the group for three years and is turning a photograph into a painting.

“Whenever I look at nature, I think ‘Oh, I would love to paint that.’ But I never thought I would have talent, any talent. I still don’t, but I am trying,” said Sima.

Many members are preparing for the group’s annual showcase and sale.

This year’s theme is called Fakes and Forgeries, which challenged the members to recreate famous works of art.

Vinnedge recreated a Minoan Fresco that she saw while on vacation in Greece.

“I recently was on a trip and got to stay a week in Crete and we visited the Knossos Palace,” said Vinnedge.

“They had these fabulous (frescos) that they had recovered and I fell in love with this one … I tried to reconstruct it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Peachland Art Group’s Fakes and Forgeries showcase and sale will take place at the Peachland Community Centre May 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.