Trees trimmed near power lines in Okanagan raising safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

In March, a large spruce tree in the Okanagan came crashing down during a windstorm.

It came within inches of hitting a Naramata home, landing on the deck where the homeowners often sit.

“Had we been there that night, we would have been killed,” homeowner Allan Horwood told Global News.

What’s frustrating, he added, is that they predicted this would happen after the tree — which was near, but not on his property — was heavily trimmed by FortisBC five months before.

2:17 Residents upset with Fortis over tree trimming

“All the weight was on the side of the tree, leaning towards my house, so to me it seemed like a real threat,” said Horwood.

Story continues below advertisement

For safety reasons, utility companies often trim trees that are approaching or growing into power lines for safety reasons.

However, more and more residents are reaching out to media outlets, expressing frustration that trees either near or on their properties are being heavily pruned, leading to safety concerns.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A homeowner in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood, Rob Collins, told Global News that several trees have been trimmed in the area, with one being so heavily pruned that they “cut off one side of the tree so now it’s like a sail.”

He added, “so if there is a big gust of wind, there’s potential that tree will fall onto the resident’s house.”

A certified arborist from Ninja Tree Services in Kelowna says each tree and case has its own set of circumstances.

Callum Crowley said depending on the tree’s size and how much is taken off can lead to issues.

1:37 Video captures possible moment California’s Getty Fire began

“When you prune trees heavily and remove the tops, it can introduce decay into the stems can make them more weak and susceptible to wind and snow loads,” said Crowley.

Story continues below advertisement

“After that kind of stress from the pruning, rapid regrowth will occur, which can cause the limbs to get excessively larger in a short amount of time, which can also make them more likely to fail.”

Crowley advises that trimmed trees be inspected regularly to avoid possible future problems.

Horwood feels for affected homeowners and hopes those who’ve had trees heavily pruned find resolution, stating, “I think somebody has to come in there and clean up the damage they have done and resolve this.”

Global News reached out to FortisBC about the increase in calls from concerned homeowners.

In an emailed response, the company said it recognizes how important trees are and the critical role they play in a healthy environment.

1:37 Calgary Fire Department fields more than 200 calls due to strong winds, downed power lines

“We hear the concerns community members have recently raised about how we manage trees and vegetation impeding the safety zone around infrastructure and will be reviewing internally,” said FortisBC.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said tree trimming is done by certified, third-party arborists, and that if a tree’s branches are within the five-metre clearance limits of power lines, contractors will prune them so they won’t need trimming for at least five years.

“Trees are only trimmed to ensure the safety of the public, prevent power outages and reduce the risk of wildfires,” said FortisBC.

“Property owners are encouraged to plant a safe distance away from power infrastructure and rights-of-way, and can also hire a utility-certified arborist to trim their trees away from lines before we’re required to trim for safety.”