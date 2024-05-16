Province urges British Columbians to be ‘FireSmart’ ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The government of British Columbia is urging its residents and community members to be cautious and “FireSmart” ahead of the coming Victoria Day long weekend.

Wildfires near Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation have already resulted in evacuation orders and alerts for several communities in northeastern B.C.

B.C. is urging everyone to stay away from those areas at this time.

According to the province, most wildfires during this time of year are “preventable” and government officials are asking for caution and safety when it comes to fires, especially during the long weekend.

“Throughout the province, people are encouraged to stay up to date on current wildfire activity and check for road closures, evacuation alerts and orders, weather conditions and follow instructions from local governments or First Nations,” Ministry of Forests staff said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Several open-burning prohibitions are also in place around the province and are updated as conditions change.”

1:57 ‘Stressful and uncertain time’: Thousands flee Fort McMurray wildfire

Visitors in B.C. and people travelling within the province are encouraged to “know before they go” as well.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Those in B.C. during wildfire season are encouraged to stay up to date with the upgraded BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

The app will provide critical information such as evacuation orders and alerts, fire bans and wildfire details.

For the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend, the government is warning that there will be an increase in traffic volume around the province.

Drivers are being urged to be prepared for emergencies.

British Columbians are also being asked to follow FireSmart tips for their properties, which means removing all flammable items from near the outside of the home, such as propane tanks.

Story continues below advertisement

It also means removing all possible fire fuels from properties.

As of Thursday morning, 127 active wildfires are burning in B.C.