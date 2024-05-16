Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL announces health-and-safety initiatives regarding players’ equipment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on concussions in football'
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on concussions in football
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 23, 2018) At his state of the league address, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks about concussions, saying it isn't a "football issue - it's a sports issue" and how a cultural change is underway to address injuries – Nov 23, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

CFL players will have the option of wearing protective soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian caps during games this season but mouthguards will be mandatory.

The two measures were among a host of health-and-safety initiatives announced by the league Wednesday.

The CFL mandated the use of Guardian caps last year during training camp and all contact practices during the regular season. Their use was required by all offensive and defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers — and Wednesday that was expanded to also include defensive backs and receivers.

CFL players will have the option of wearing Guardian caps during games this season but mouthguards will be mandatory. A Guardian cap and a non-covered helmet are displayed at a Calgary Stampeders practice in Calgary on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. View image in full screen
CFL players will have the option of wearing Guardian caps during games this season but mouthguards will be mandatory. A Guardian cap and a non-covered helmet are displayed at a Calgary Stampeders practice in Calgary on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Players wishing to use the caps during games will be permitted, following a directive set forth last month by the NFL. According to the CFL, the introduction of Guardian caps and other measures led to a 42 per cent decrease in training camp concussions. But there will be no such choice regarding the use of mouthguards, which are now mandatory. That makes the CFL the first pro sports league in North America to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Violations won’t result in penalties being called during games. Instead, they’ll be deemed as dress-code offences by the league afterwards and subject to fines.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

CFL teams will also be permitted to use GPS tracking technology throughout 2024 (training camp, regular season and playoffs). The devices register real-time data on player movements – including speed, G-force, location, acceleration and deceleration – and assist with injury prevention, load management and rehabilitation monitoring.

The league will conduct professional development meetings with strength-and-conditioning staff and add a new injury spotter to its command centre this season. It will also aim to provide additional camera angles and video technology for the role.

Click to play video: 'CFL applauded for practice changes'
CFL applauded for practice changes
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices