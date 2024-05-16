Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Lindsay, Ont. man claims $100K prize on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 9:42 am
1 min read
Curtis Burlock of Lindsay, Ont., claimed a $100,000 prize on an Encore draw held on March 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Curtis Burlock of Lindsay, Ont., claimed a $100,000 prize on an Encore draw held on March 26, 2024. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The winning lottery ways continue in central Ontario this spring.

According the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Curtis Bullock of Lindsay claimed $100,000 on an Encore ticket as part of the March 26 Lotto Max draw.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Bullock’s ticket matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order, the OLG reports.

An Encore ticket is $1 and is played in conjunction with most lottery games.

His winning ticket was purchased online at OLG.ca.

There have been multiple large prize lottery winners in the area this spring, including a Lakefield, Ont., couple who claimed a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot from a draw in February.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices