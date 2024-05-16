Lindsay, Ont. man claims $100K prize on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

See more sharing options

The winning lottery ways continue in central Ontario this spring.

According the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Curtis Bullock of Lindsay claimed $100,000 on an Encore ticket as part of the March 26 Lotto Max draw.

Bullock’s ticket matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order, the OLG reports.

An Encore ticket is $1 and is played in conjunction with most lottery games.

His winning ticket was purchased online at OLG.ca.

There have been multiple large prize lottery winners in the area this spring, including a Lakefield, Ont., couple who claimed a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot from a draw in February.