Crime

Assault victim dies in hospital, Winnipeg police investigate ‘suspicious death’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 9:45 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police are investigating what they have deemed a “suspicious death” after the victim of an assault earlier this month has died in hospital.

The incident took place May 6 in the 300 block of Princess Street, police said, and the victim, who has since been identified as 35-year-old Kyle Beardy, originally of St. Theresa Point First Nation, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said an autopsy is pending, and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Assault victim says support services lacking for victims of crime in Manitoba
