Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man pulled out of Manitoba river by police dog, handler: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Police dog Phlex helped Manitoba RCMP arrest a man wanted on nine Canada-wide warrants. View image in full screen
Police dog Phlex helped Manitoba RCMP arrest a man wanted on nine Canada-wide warrants. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP, with the help of a police dog named Phlex, arrested a man wanted on nine Canada-wide warrants early Tuesday after he was pulled out of the river in Grand Rapids, Man.

Police searched a home on River Road in the community around 1 a.m. They were looking for 42-year-old Kenneth Sanderson, who was believed to be hiding there.

When officers arrived, Sanderson allegedly fled from the rear of the house, jumping in the nearby river in an attempt to escape.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Phlex and his handler managed to get Sanderson back to shore, police said, where he was arrested and taken to hospital to treat minor injuries

In addition to the nine warrants, he now faces two counts of failing to comply and a charge of resisting arrest. Sanderson remains in custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New batch of puppies born into a family with the Winnipeg Police Service dogs'
New batch of puppies born into a family with the Winnipeg Police Service dogs
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices