Wanted man pulled out of Manitoba river by police dog, handler: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP, with the help of a police dog named Phlex, arrested a man wanted on nine Canada-wide warrants early Tuesday after he was pulled out of the river in Grand Rapids, Man.

Police searched a home on River Road in the community around 1 a.m. They were looking for 42-year-old Kenneth Sanderson, who was believed to be hiding there.

When officers arrived, Sanderson allegedly fled from the rear of the house, jumping in the nearby river in an attempt to escape.

Phlex and his handler managed to get Sanderson back to shore, police said, where he was arrested and taken to hospital to treat minor injuries

In addition to the nine warrants, he now faces two counts of failing to comply and a charge of resisting arrest. Sanderson remains in custody.

