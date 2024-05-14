Well-known Penticton man identified as homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a fatal altercation in the South Okanagan over the weekend has now been identified as a well-known Penticton, B.C., man.

Family and friends have identified 27-year-old Thomas Kruger-Allen as the victim of what police are calling an “altercation between several people.”

According to RCMP, the incident broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday along Lakeshore Drive.

“The investigation is in its early stages, with numerous RCMP resources assisting,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy in a statement on Sunday. “Police are investigating this as a criminal act and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted.”

Kruger-Allen was found critically injured and died somewhere between the area of Lakeshore Drive at Power Street and the skate park in Riverside Park.

A portion of the roadway and park were closed for the majority of Sunday as police began the investigation.

Kruger-Allen has been in the news before for his involvement in a stranger attack on Okanagan Lake in 2019 when he plead guilty to assault that left a man with life-altering injuries.

Kruger-Allen apologized for his actions when he addressed the court in 2021 via video conference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

“I am truly sorry for what happened,” said Kruger-Allen in 2021. “I just hope one day that I can make amends… I take responsibility for my actions. I am truly sorry.”

He was sentenced in 2021 to five years behind bars, which, with time served, amounted to less than three years.

Police have not publicly identified Kruger-Allen as the victim.

Global News did reach out to the Penticton RCMP for an interview, but police declined to comment stating no further information is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.