Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

With May long weekend nearing, Kelowna RCMP issue safe-driving reminder

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 6:49 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelowna RCMP
The official kickoff to summer is nearing and police are reminding motorists to be cautious for what’s expected to be a busy May long weekend.

It’s also Canada Road Safety Week, an annual awareness campaign about reducing injuries and saving lives on the nation’s roads.

Kelowna RCMP say its municipal traffic services department will be increasing enforcement immediately.

Campfires still allowed in B.C. on May long weekend

Police said drivers can expect a more visible presence, road checks and other enforcement initiatives at various locations throughout the city, including mandatory alcohol screening at road checks.

“During the May long weekend, we typically see an influx in vehicle traffic and road-related incidents,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey.

“We are encouraging everyone to plan accordingly and to be patient with fellow motorists navigating congested traffic throughout the long weekend.”

First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt
Police say motorists caught driving under the influence can face a 90-day driving prohibition and a mandatory 30-day vehicle impoundment.

“Alternatively, drivers with a history of impaired driving or when necessary as deemed by the investigating officer could be charged criminally for driving while impaired,” said police.

They added there are plenty of transportation options throughout the city, and that the public is encouraged to report impaired driving by calling 911.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

