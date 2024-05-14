Calgary artists turn Porsche hood into canvas for charity

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary artists Rita Thorpe and Michele Doucette have used a Porche hood to create art for a good cause.

Their friendship blossomed during COVID-19 into a collaborative effort, culminating in a joint art show in 2022, featuring Doucette’s textured blue bears and Thorpe’s contemporary abstract paintings. But their latest project may be their most unique yet.

“The marketing team at Porsche asked us, ‘Have you ever thought about painting on a Porsche hood?'” Doucette said, who started painting about five years ago.

The canvas was a sleek Porsche 911 hood, valued at $25,000, which will be raffled off at their upcoming art show at the end of May.

“Michele did the bear side, as she’s known for her blue bears, and I did the abstract side because that’s what I paint – abstract,” Thorpe explained.

In addition to pursuing their artistic passions, Thorpe and Doucette are using their talents to give back to the community. The proceeds from the raffle will benefit CUPS Calgary, a non-profit organization that assists the city’s most vulnerable population.

The non-profit caught the eye of Doucette after attending a gala for CUPS, and visiting the centre to paint with the clients there.

CUPS CEO Carlene Donnelly expressed gratitude for the opportunity the project provided for their clients to explore self-expression through art.

“This was an opportunity for our women at the center to express themselves and discover new things about themselves through art,” she said.

At a time when many Calgarians are facing economic challenges, mental health issues, and homelessness, initiatives like this offer a glimmer of hope.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen the economics of challenges grow, but also the mental health,” said Donnelly.

The Porsche hood will be displayed at various local businesses in Calgary until the art show on May 31, where it will find its new owner through the raffle. The art show is at the Porsche Centtre Calgary, and tickets for the raffle are available online.