Wanted man in custody after foot, vehicle chase: Vernon RCMP

A wanted man who was arrested this past weekend after leading police on a chase remains in custody.

Vernon RCMP say the arrest happened Sunday evening, around 7 p.m., and that it was sparked after officers received information five hours earlier of his whereabouts along Head of the Lake Road.

The man was said to be at a residence, with police spotting a vehicle associated with him before seeing him enter the residence through a patio door.

“Despite requests from police for the man to exit the residence, the man refused to cooperate,” said Cpl Tania Finn.

“The suspect fled on foot from our officers through a side door and over a fence into several yards.”

Extra units were then called in. But, before they arrived, police allege the man circled back and fled the property in a vehicle.

RCMP say he then collided with a fully marked police vehicle, with the suspect vehicle then going off-road and eventually getting stuck in a field.

The man abandoned the vehicle and fled. A K9 unit was called it, but was unable to track the suspect.

Not long after, police “determined the suspect returned to the residence,” where, with the help of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, he was arrested.

Police did not release the man’s name, but did say the 34-year-old from Vernon was charged with numerous offences, including dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.