Oshawa man arrested after wife assaulted, her brother stabbed: police

Durham Regional Police say an Oshawa man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife and stabbing her brother, who tried to intervene.

Police said the incident happened on Monday at around 9:30 a.m. at a Grandview Street North and Coldstream Drive residence.

“A female was assaulted by her spouse,” police said.

Investigators said her brother, a 33-year-old man, intervened in the assault and then got into a physical altercation with her husband.

During the fight, police said the husband used an edged weapon and stabbed the brother.

The brother suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said.

Police said the wife, aged 40, did not sustain any major injuries.

A 35-year-old man was arrested. Police said they had charged him with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, attempt to choke, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

“Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, emotional, financial, and psychological abuse,” police said. “This incident serves as a crucial reminder that we must come together as a community to support those affected by domestic violence and work towards creating safer environments for everyone.”