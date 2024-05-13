Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region launches grey water technology test project

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 5:39 pm
1 min read
A hand flushing a toilet. View image in full screen
FILE - A new study has claimed there is little difference in the spread of viral particles after a toilet is flushed, regardless of whether the lid is up or down. Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images
Waterloo Region has launched a new pilot project to test the potential water savings from using grey water technology.

The project will see water recycling technology from Hydraloop installed into four newly built homes from local builder Activa to see how much water savings develops from Hydraloop’s grey water units.

“As we see incredible growth in our community, we need to explore new ideas that will ensure we have a reliable water supply for future generations and as we grow to one million people,” Coun. Colleen James said.

“Finding new and innovative ways to conserve this vital resource is key to delivering on climate-aligned growth as part of our new strategic plan.”

The region says the grey water units will treat the shower water used in the homes for reuse in toilet flushing in an effort to reduce water use in the homes.

“With new technology making greywater reuse more affordable and viable, this pilot keeps us on the leading edge of finding real solutions to reduce water use long term,” Mari MacNeil, director of water and wastewater service, said in a release.

“I’m proud of our team of innovative professionals at the Region dedicated to moving us forward in sustainable water and wastewater initiatives.”

The region says the plan is to test the system at the homes in the Trussler West area over a year as it will help to plan the future water supply strategy.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

