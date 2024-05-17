Victoria Day long weekend: What’s open and closed in Peterborough

A number of businesses and municipal services in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Here is a list of some businesses and services that are open and closed in the city from Friday, May 17 to Victoria Day on Monday, May 20.
Municipal/provincial
Peterborough City Hall (including clerk’s office, tax office, building services): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Regular hours on Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.
Child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres (Pearson Day Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care) will be closed on Victoria Day Monday.
Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Victoria Day Monday.
Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily.
City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open on Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Emergency shelter services: Open daily. Individuals can access services by calling 705-926-0096.
Hazardous and electric waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Parks: Seasonal washrooms in parks are expected to be open in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. Washrooms are generally open from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; however, some locations close earlier based on maintenance schedules.
Public works: Available by calling 705-745-1386; available 24 hours daily.
Peterborough Airport (590 A Skyway Dr.): Open daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Peterborough Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule on Victoria Day Monday. Regular service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for more details.
Peterborough Social Services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed Saturday to Victoria Day Monday. Open on Friday.
Peterborough Public Health: Offices are closed Saturday to Victoria Day Monday. Open on Friday.
Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Saturday to Victoria Day Monday. Fine payments can be made online at peterborough.ca/POA.
Arts, leisure and recreation
Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.): Arena and box office closed on Victoria Day Monday. Regular hours Friday to Sunday. Arena open for pre-booked ice rentals Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for events are available online.
Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): All services closed Victoria Day Monday.
Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): All services closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday regular hours.
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Victoria Day Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens at 8 a.m. each day).
Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.) on Little Lake: Opens for the season on the Victoria Day weekend.
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For info about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.
Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18 online.
Canadian Canoe Museum (2077 Ashburnham Dr.): Newly located and open Friday to Victoria Day Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Digital resources are available online.
Peterborough Museum & Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Victoria Day Monday noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the museum’s webpage.
Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open on Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trent University Bata Library (1600 West Bank Dr.): Library and all services are closed from Saturday to Victoria Day Monday. Regular hours on Friday for the library and service desk (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), archives/special collections (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and the Maps, Data and Government Information Centre (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
Shopping/grocery
LCBO: All stores are closed on Victoria Day Monday. All stores will be open for regular hours Friday to Sunday.
The Beer Store: All stores will be open on Victoria Day Monday from 11 am. to 6 p.m. Regular open hours for all stores from Friday to Sunday.
Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday (Brock 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)
Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both stores are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday: Hunter St. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Sherbrooke 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Kawartha Dairy (815 High St.): Open all Victoria Day long weekend from Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Victoria Day Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lansdowne Place Mall (645 Lansdowne St. W.) Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
M&M Food Market (1080 Lansdowne St. and 1091 Chemong Rd.): Both are open on Victoria Day Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both stores are also open Friday (9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No Frills (Chub & Nikki’s 1866 Lansdowne St. W. and Greg’s 230 George St. N.): Both stores are open Victoria Day Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both are also open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Peterborough Square Mall (340 George St. N.): Closed Sunday and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 pm. daily and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores are open Friday to Victoria Day Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
