B.C. homes heated with oil or gas could get up to $16K to switch to heat pumps

The British Columbia and federal governments are offering new rebates to help people who heat their homes with oil or gas to switch to electric heat pumps.

The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program is being financed with $103.7 million in federal dollars and $151 million from the provincial government.

Under the program, low- and middle-income British Columbians who heat their homes with oil, propane or natural gas will be eligible for grants to install an electric heat pump.

Income-qualified applicants could get a rebate of up to $16,000 to convert a home currently heated with oil or gas, which the B.C. government said is an increase of 70 per cent from its current rebate program.

People living in Northern B.C. could also be eligible for an additional $3,000 towards installation, while homes that need an electrical system upgrade could be eligible for up to $5,000 to complete the work.

Successful applicants will also get a one-time $250 upfront payment from the federal government.

The program is being touted as a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions while saving homeowners money over the long term.

According to the province, homes that switch from oil or gas heating to electric heat pumps can see energy savings of up to 80 per cent.

Heat pumps are also being touted for their ability to cool homes in hot weather, eliminating the need for an air conditioner in the summer.