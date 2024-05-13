Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Surrey house fire that left man dead not believed to be suspicious: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
The aftermath of a fatal house fire in Surrey on Sunday. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a fatal house fire in Surrey on Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A house fire in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday has left one man dead.

Crews were called to the fire at a home in the 5700-block of 128 Street around 9:40 p.m.

“The occupants of the residence had already evacuated with the exception of the one person who resided in the secondary suite,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

“Surrey Fire Department located a man in the secondary suite, who did not survive.”

Click to play video: 'One person dies in RV fire on Vancouver Island'
One person dies in RV fire on Vancouver Island
Trending Now

Officials have yet to confirm the victim’s identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties and a Surrey Fire Services fire inspector are investigating how the fire broke out, but do not believe it to be suspicious.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices