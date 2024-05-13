Surrey house fire that left man dead not believed to be suspicious: RCMP

A house fire in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday has left one man dead.
Crews were called to the fire at a home in the 5700-block of 128 Street around 9:40 p.m.
“The occupants of the residence had already evacuated with the exception of the one person who resided in the secondary suite,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.
“Surrey Fire Department located a man in the secondary suite, who did not survive.”
Officials have yet to confirm the victim’s identity.
Mounties and a Surrey Fire Services fire inspector are investigating how the fire broke out, but do not believe it to be suspicious.
The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the man’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
- No B.C. campfire bans for long weekend, despite early wildfire season start
- B.C. homes heated with oil or gas could get up to $16K to switch to heat pumps
- ‘We are extremely concerned’: B.C. officials on wildfire burning near Fort Nelson
- Float homeowners feel hung out to dry as houses run aground in Fraser River
Comments