Saskatoon local ranks as 5th strongest man in the world

A Saskatoon local can now call himself the fifth strongest man in the world.

Tristain Hoath is an Edmonton police officer with Saskatoon roots who ranked fifth in the World’s Strongest Man competition in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in early May.

“I went in there not wanting to be last,” Hoath said.

View image in full screen Tristain Hoath can now boast being the 5th strongest man in the world. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield

The former Hilltops player said the journey with lifting weights started back in high school, noting he took part in football, wrestling and rugby.

“I knew I needed to get into the gym.”

He said his father introduced him to the gym, calling it a bonding moment between the two of them.

“I played football for the Saskatoon Hilltops for five years, went and played a year of university football with the Regina Rams.”

He said he fell out of love with the sport, adding that he lost 130 pounds in about 13 months and did a bodybuilding show.

“I was tired of being pretty and wanted to be strong.”

He said he met someone who helped him train for strongman competitions out of Saskatoon.

Hoath now owns his own gym out of Edmonton called United Strength and Power.

He’s been training for strongman competitions since 2018, noting it’s something he’s not walking away from yet.

Hoath spoke about his progression, saying that he wasn’t sure what he was doing back in his first competition in 2018.

“Just to see the progression from where I started to where I am now is unbelievable.”

He said when he was playing football there were charity events where people would pull vehicles like a tow truck and he had tried to get involved in that, but said now with the competitions he’s pulling some heavy duty trucks.

“I pulled a semi with a trailer, I’ve pulled a semi with two propane tanks on it. We’re pulling an 80,000 pound semi with a trailer in three weeks in Devon, Alta., for a competition.”

He said his eventual goal is to be able to pull a plane.

Hoath is jumping back into the competition in July at the North American World’s Strongest Man competition in Quebec.

“We’ll start prep for that in two weeks.”

He said it doesn’t stop there though, noting there’s a competition two weeks after that and then Canada’s Strongest Man competition in September.

“It’s a lot of work to maintain, but it’s doable if you take the right amount of time to relax and get back into the gym.”

Hoath said he wants to progress as much as he can in this sport, adding that he needs to grow and maintain.