Casorso underpass along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway closed

Rising water levels due to increased high-elevation snowmelt has forced the closure of Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has placed barricades and is asking visitors to respect both those and any closure signs posted until the water recedes and the area is reopened.

In a press release, the regional district said pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe.

1:45 Flooding concerns rise around the Okanagan as creeks swell

Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

Regional parks staff continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

During spring runoff, water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and children and pets should be kept back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

For more information, contact parks services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.