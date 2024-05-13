Menu

Fire

Fire crews to thin and clear fuels along busy Vernon road

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Crews will be conducting wildfire risk reduction work along Vernon's Eastside Road beginning this week. View image in full screen
Crews will be conducting wildfire risk reduction work along Vernon's Eastside Road beginning this week. CONTRIBUTED: VERNON
Crews will be conducting wildfire risk reduction work along Vernon, B.C.’s Eastside Road beginning this week.

Starting as early as Monday, crews will be thinning, limbing, clearing and piling fire fuels on sections of Crown land at the end of Eastside Road.

“Once work is completed, the treated areas will have reduced fire fuel, which will help reduce the severity and intensity of a fire advancing from the south, should one occur,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy chief Mike Walroth said.

Evacuation zone expanded due to raging Whiteman Creek in parker Cove near Vernon
The project is being funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and administrated by Forsite on behalf of the City of Vernon. The work will be conducted by Rider Ventures.

Residents and visitors are asked to heed posted signs or instructions while crews complete this important work.

 

