Crime

Stratford man charged in connection with racially motivated attack in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A man from Stratford, Ont., was arrested on Friday after a hate-motivated assault near Wilfrid Laurier University, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo shortly before 1 p.m. after an assault was reported.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say officers discovered that a man had called a service for a ride.

When the driver arrived to pick him up, the two began to argue. The man then attacked the driver and damaged the vehicle before leaving the area.

There were no serious physical injuries reported to police as a result of the attack, which they believe was racially motivated.

Police say officers continued to investigate and located the man out of region before he was arrested.

A 57-year-old Stratford man is facing charges of assault and mischief under $5,000.

