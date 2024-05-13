Saskatoon police report highlights increases in crime

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon has seen an increase in violent crimes, collisions and traffic violations.

That’s according to the first-quarter report set to be discussed on Thursday at the board of police commissioners meeting.

Violent crimes saw a 9.6 per cent increase compared with 2023’s first quarter. Most of the increase can be attributed to rises in assaults, uttering threats, criminal harassment and robbery.

It was noted that there were six homicides in the first quarter of 2024, four more than last year, and a total of nine homicides this year in total so far.

The total number of property crimes in Saskatoon saw an overall decrease of 11.8 per cent, with the only increase in the first quarter seen in residential break and enters. Some notable decreases were a 62.7 per cent drop in arson, a 51.1 per cent drop in non-residential break and enters and a 53.6 per cent drop in graffiti.

Incidents related to drugs, weapons and firearms also saw an increase.

Saskatoon police said the number of traffic tickets issued decreased by 25.8 per cent compared with 2023’s first quarter. However, the total number of collisions increased by 20.4 per cent.

Police said there has been a decrease of more than 2,400 in the number of calls to 911, an 8.8 per cent drop.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the total number of calls for service increased by 1,370, marking a four per cent increase.

The NSBA, Saskatoon’s business association, wrote a letter to the board of police commissioners, saying it has received several complaints from members of the association regarding an increase in crime.

The NSBA did a survey with 80 per cent of the members that responded saying they’ve been directly or indirectly impacted by the increase in crime.

Vandalism and break-ins were the top two concerns of members.

“The NSBA recognizes the efforts being made tackling root causes, such as homelessness and addictions, but those are long-term and complex challenges, and we firmly believe that immediate actions are necessary to address the pressing issues businesses are facing,” the NSBA said.

Recommendations were given for the board to consider:

an increase in patrols and police presence

encouragement for businesses to report crimes, as many businesses have stopped reporting crime

streamlining and simplifying the reporting process for crime exceeding $5,000

creating a police liaison for each major business district

creation of a property damage relief program

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, SPS Chief Cam McBride and acting fire chief Pamela Goulden-McLeod plan to speak on a co-ordinated response regarding community safety and well-being Monday afternoon.