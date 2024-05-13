Death investigation underway in Regina, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A death investigation has begun in Regina after police received a report of an injured man Sunday afternoon.

Regina police were called to the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive where they found a man who was taken to Regina General Hospital. The man died in hospital, police said.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is working in conjunction with police.

The investigation is still in the early stages and no further information could be shared, police said