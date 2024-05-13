Menu

Canada

Death investigation underway in Regina, police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RPS tape off Regent Park during investigation'
RPS tape off Regent Park during investigation
On Monday, a Regina Police Service (RPS) vehicle was seen outside of a bungalow near the intersection of Sherwood Drive and Ellison Crescent while investigators remained on scene.
A death investigation has begun in Regina after police received a report of an injured man Sunday afternoon.

Regina police were called to the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive where they found a man who was taken to Regina General Hospital. The man died in hospital, police said.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is working in conjunction with police.

The investigation is still in the early stages and no further information could be shared, police said

