Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amazon’s first union in Canada gets green light from Quebec labour tribunal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Quebec'
Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Quebec
RELATED - Workers at an Amazon facility in Laval may be on the verge of a historic shift in labour relations. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports on what the employees are hoping to accomplish – Apr 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec-based union says its application to represent hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers at a warehouse in the province has been certified by the province’s Administrative Labour Tribunal.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux says it’s the first time in Canada that employees have unionized at an Amazon warehouse.

However, the union says it expects Amazon to appeal the decision covering workers at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The union says workers at the warehouse will hold their first general assembly to adopt a constitution and bylaws and elect representatives in the coming days.

It says the union will then launch a consultation with its members to prepare a list of contract demands.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux represents 330,000 workers across a wide array of industries in Quebec and across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 97K Amazon USB wall chargers recalled'
Health Matters: 97K Amazon USB wall chargers recalled
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices