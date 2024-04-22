Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Laval, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Quebec'
Union files application to represent workers at Amazon facility in Quebec
WATCH: Workers at an Amazon facility in Laval may be on the verge of a historic shift in labour relations. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports on what the employees are hoping to accomplish.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec-based union says it has filed an application to represent hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers at a warehouse in the province.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux says the application it made with the Administrative Labour Tribunal is to represent 200 employees at Amazon’s DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

The union, which represents 330,000 workers across a wide array of industries, says the tribunal will now have to ensure the union cards warehouse workers signed represent a majority of staff at the facility.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

If the tribunal finds the threshold has been met, the union says it will be certified as a representative of all the employees covered by the application.

Earlier this month, Unifor filed applications to represent workers at two Amazon warehouses in New Westminster and Delta, B.C.

Shortly after, the union wound up temporarily withdrawing the applications and accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count that stymied its efforts.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce hurts Canadian small businesses: report'
Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce hurts Canadian small businesses: report
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices