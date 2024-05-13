Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King to go on trial today

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 7:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Hollow victory’: Freedom Convoy spokesperson on Emergencies Act ruling'
‘Hollow victory’: Freedom Convoy spokesperson on Emergencies Act ruling
Reacting to the Federal Court's decision that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during the Ottawa Freedom Convoy was unreasonable, with some measures deemed unconstitutional, a representative of the movement called it "a hollow victory." Derek Noonan told media on Friday that people's lives "have been disrupted, maybe changed forever" due to charges laid during the demonstration in 2022, and also because individual legal battles remain ongoing. – Feb 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The criminal trial of Pat King, one of the most prominent figures associated with the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, is expected to begin Monday.

King was part of the original group of organizers that brought thousands of big-rig trucks and other vehicles to Ottawa in January of that year to protest COVID-19 public health measures.

They also spoke out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

For weeks, the smell of diesel fumes suffused the city’s downtown core as massive crowds chanted “freedom” to a raucous chorus of air horns at all hours of the day and night.

Protesters blocked intersections around Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, and set up encampments complete with food tents and open fires.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Local politicians described the state of downtown Ottawa during the demonstration as a lawless occupation of the capital, as several businesses closed and residents described feeling uneasy leaving their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

King was outspoken throughout the demonstration, and documented his experience with frequent livestreams on social media. Many of those videos are expected to be entered as evidence during his criminal trial.

Click to play video: 'Pat King testifies he contacted police to discuss safety issues ahead of ‘Freedom Convoy’'
Pat King testifies he contacted police to discuss safety issues ahead of ‘Freedom Convoy’
Trending Now

He is charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, disobeying a court order and obstructing police for his role in the demonstration, which ultimately ended in a massive police operation.

The federal government also invoked the Emergencies Act in an effort to force protesters off the streets.

Police arrested King on Feb. 18, the same day they began their operation to remove protesters from the area around the parliamentary precinct.

He was held in jail for five months after his arrest, before he was eventually granted bail and returned to Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Superior Court has set aside three weeks to hear evidence and arguments in the case.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices