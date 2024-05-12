Quebec man arrested for suspected drone drop at Ontario maximum security prison

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Montreal man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a suspected drone drop of contraband items at the Millhaven Penitentiary in Bath, Ontario, authorities say.

A statement sent to Global News from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers were made aware of the incident on the evening of May 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m., and the man was arrested a couple of hours later at 9 p.m.

Police say they located the man on a nearby road and conducted a traffic stop. He was alone in a rental vehicle from Quebec.

“Search of the vehicle revealed five cellular phones and a receipt was found detailing the purchase of SIM cards, and activation of SIM cards,” the OPP’s statement said.

The package dropped on prison grounds included a cell phone, cannabis, hash and tobacco.

The man was arrested and charged with the distribution of drugs, mischief, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and the delivery of contraband to an inmate.

The OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee, Ont. for further court proceedings at a later date.